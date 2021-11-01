SEVENTEEN soars high by debuting at No 13 on the Billboard 200 chart with ‘Attacca’

SEVENTEEN is growing its global influence one tick at a time and today, the 13 member group has achieved a feat we are sure they will want to keep framed for a long time. With the release of their smashing ninth mini-album that came about on October 22, SEVENTEEN made a lyrical and musical masterstroke.

Achieving their fifth consecutive million seller tag, another staggering feat if we may add, SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ became the talk of the town with its likability. Predictions ran around about a higher debut for the album than their last, ‘Your Choice’ which came in at No.15, ‘Attacca’ surely made everyone hold their breath. It has now debuted at No.13 on the Billboard 200 chart, a number that just so happens to coincide with the group’s members and this might as well be the sign that the group needed to prove their togetherness.

As revealed on October 31, ‘Attacca’ is also the top selling album of the week in the US, a feat that will surely cement their name on the international platform. Earlier this week, the same album topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums chart and Top Albums Sales chart, meanwhile also taking the crown on the Oricon Chart Daily Album Ranking.

To further speak about their achievements, the group ranked No.1 on the Artist 100 list while simultaneously taking up the top ranks on Korean music sites.

SEVENTEEN will hold its concert ‘POWER OF LOVE’ on November 14 and November 21.

