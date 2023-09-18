SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and more; Top-selling K-Pop groups of 2023 dominate South Korean music scene

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and NCT Dream are some of the top best-selling groups in South Korea up until August 2023 according to Circle Chart. Let’s take a look at the top nine best-selling K-pop groups in South Korea this year until August.

Top 9 Best selling K-pop groups in South Korea this year so far

All of the sales information is via Circle Chart and is up until the month of August. The Circle Chart, formerly known as the Gaon Music Chart or Gaon Chart, is a prominent chart in South Korea that compiles data to measure the weekly popularity of songs and albums in the country's music industry. Established in 2010, this chart is created and managed by the Korea Music Content Association and is supported by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The Circle Chart plays a crucial role in tracking and recognizing the success and impact of music releases in South Korea.

SEVENTEEN - Approximately 10.1 million sales, with their 10th Mini Album FML recording around 5,453,734 in sales. Stray Kids - Approximately 6.3 million sales, and their album ★★★★★ (5-STAR) has around 5,242,486 in sales. NCT Dream - Approximately 4.7 million sales, and their album Candy - Winter Special Mini Album (SMC) has about 214,530 in sales. NewJeans - Approximately 4.2 million sales, with their album OMG recording roughly 1,148,843 in sales. TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) - Approximately 3.7 million sales, and their album 이름의 장: TEMPTATION has around 2,782,136 in sales. aespa - Approximately 2.2 million in sales, and their album MY WORLD - The 3rd Mini Album has approximately 2,018,429 in sales. TWICE - Approximately 2.1 million in sales, with their album READY TO BE mentioned, but specific sales figures are not provided. ZEROBASEONE - Approximately 1.9 million in sales. TREASURE - Approximately 1.9 million in sales, and their album THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO has roughly 93,512 in sales.

These figures reflect the popularity and success of these K-pop groups and their respective albums in the South Korean music market.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN has achieved an outstanding milestone in the history of K-pop, becoming the top-selling artist of all time. In 2023, they made history by selling over 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart in a single calendar year, a record-breaking feat that surpasses all other K-pop groups. Furthermore, the SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS, with their track Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji), achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 300 million digital sales on the Circle Chart. This makes Fighting the first song of 2023 to reach such an impressive sales milestone. SEVENTEEN also stands at the fourth position on the list of the top 30 idol groups for September’s brand value rankings.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's S.Coups diligently searches for the CARAT who secretly paid for his meal