SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN and more claim 9 out of the top 10 spots on IFPI’s 2024 Global Album Sales Chart list

K-pop’s worldwide impact continues to grow, as the genre nearly sweeps the IFPI Global Album Sales Chart 2024, securing nine out of the top 10 positions. With an impressive showing from groups like ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, IVE, and TXT, this year’s rankings highlight K-pop’s dominance in physical and digital album sales across the globe.

On February 18, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released its annual Global Album Sales Chart, ranking the best-selling albums based on physical purchases and digital downloads. The list recognizes the albums that made the biggest commercial impact worldwide, and K-pop artists overwhelmingly led the charts this year.

Among the biggest sellers of the year, ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD claimed the No. 2 spot, making it the highest-ranking K-pop album on the list. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN secured two places, with Spill the Feels landing at No. 3 and 17 is Right Here at No. 4. Similarly, Stray Kids also had a double entry, with ATE taking No. 5 and 合 (HOP) ranking at No. 6.

Furthermore, IVE secured the No. 7 spot with IVE SWITCH, while NCT DREAM followed closely at No. 8 with DREAM( )SCAPE. aespa claimed No. 9 with their album Armageddon, and TXT completed the top 10 with minisode 3: TOMORROW. The only non-K-pop album on the top rank was Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which managed to break into the rankings alongside the wave of Korean artists.

Moreover, K-pop didn’t just dominate the Global Album Sales Chart; it also made a strong impact on IFPI’s Global Album Chart 2024. In this ranking, ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD secured the No. 4 position. SEVENTEEN once again claimed two spots, with Spill the Feels at No. 6 and 17 is Right Here at No. 8. Meanwhile, Stray Kids earned the No. 10 position with ATE.