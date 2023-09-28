SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ITZY, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM and more K-pop stars share Chuseok wishes

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ITZY, NewJeans, Le Ssrafim, NMIXX, fromis_9 and more K-pop groups took to social media to greet a happy Chuseok to their fans. This year the festival falls from September 28th to the 30th. The festival, also known as Korean Thanksgiving, is an autumn harvest festival during which the family comes together to perform ancestral worship and eat delicious food. Here is a breakdown of the wishes of some of your favourite groups.

SEVENTEEN:

Clad in all-white and silver modern hanboks, the group starts with their regular greeting. Woozi is the first to send his wishes on behalf of the group and asks fans if they have been enjoying the holiday season. DK continues by mentioning their upcoming album and their and CARAT’s hard work. Dino adds to that and says he hopes everyone gets proper rest. They also informed that S.COUPS is recovering and resting.

Stray Kids

This group always celebrates the festival in their own unique way. They come up with a funny video for their fans. This year Stray Kids’ brought back their Skz Family which is a funny impromptu skit that they perform. Along with that, they also sent their wishes through a formal video.

ITZY

The Cake singers took time come up with a fun Chuseok video for their fans. The girls played various games and enjoyed their time together. They also did their Cake challenge wearing hanbok and a gat (traditional Korean caps worn during the Joseon times). They uploaded a video of their official greeting for the festival too.

NewJeans

NewJeans also wore hanboks in shades of blue. Haerin starts the video and mentions that summer is finally over and fall is here. Minji reminds that it is their 2nd Cheseok together with the fans. Haeyin continues and wishes that everyone gets to unpack their stress and get their rest and eat delicious food.

Le Sserafim

The members start with their greetings and comment on how the season has already changed and autumn is here. They mention that they are curious to know how their fans would be celebrating the festival. As for them, they will be celebrating Chuseok with excitement because of their upcoming tour.

fromis_9

fromis_9 starts with their greetings and recalls howl their New Year’s greeting seemed like it was just yesterday and time surely flies by but they are glad that they got to make many memories with fans.

NMIXX

The group greeted their fans as they sat together in comfortable clothing. Their official greeting had a cheerfulness about it. They start by saying that they miss their fans even more because the moon is very round.

