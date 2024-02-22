IFPI has revealed its global artist chart for 2023, which includes a number of artists that dominated the industry within the span of a year. Although the chart primarily consisted of Western artists more in the past, times have readily changed. K-pop is becoming a global phenomenon across the world, managing to reach more communities each passing day. And what better way to prove this than by ranking in IFPI’s global artist chart, one of the most prestigious mentions in the music industry.

SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TXT, and NewJeans in top 10 of IFPI's global artist chart

On February 22, 2024, IFPI released its global artist chart ranking for 2023, one of the most anticipated charts. Taylor Swift takes the first position and sets a record by grabbing the top spot consecutively for 4 years. However, following her at number 2 is none other than the K-pop phenomenon SEVENTEEN. In the previous year, BTS was ranked second in the chart, followed by SEVENTEEN in the sixth position. Stray Kids took the third spot in the chart, and they jumped a few places since last year when they were ranked at number 7.

Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, better known as TXT, follows by grabbing the seventh position in the chart. It marks as the group’s first time grabbing a position in the charts’ top 10 list. The Super Shy hitmaker, NewJeans, grabs the eighth position, making it the only K-pop girl group to rank in the top 10. The phenomenal positioning of the K-pop groups certainly proves their influence on a large scale.

Advertisement

Moreover, two K-pop groups managed to grab positions in the top 15 spots of the charts. IVE holds the position at number 12, and NCT DREAM is at number 15. It is the first time both groups have made an appearance on the charts. IVE and NCT DREAM have had an amazing year in the K-pop realm with the release of their albums, solidifying their position in the K-pop industry as well as on the global front.

IFPI top 20 global artist chart 2023

1. Taylor Swift

2. SEVENTEEN

3. Stray Kids

4. Drake

5. The Weeknd

6. Morgan Wallen

7. TXT

8. NewJeans

9. Bad Bunny

10. Lana Del Rey

11. Ed Sheeran

12. IVE

13. SZA

14. Eminem

15. NCT DREAM

16. Zach Bryan

17. Travis Scott

18. Kanye West

19. Post Malone

20. King & Prince



ALSO READ: Top 10 best short K-dramas to binge-watch on the run or over the weekend