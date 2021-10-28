SEVENTEEN swoops Billboard Japan’s charts’ top spots with ‘Attacca’

SEVENTEEN boasts global influence. However, their prominence in Japan is like no other. With the release of their ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’ that came out on October 22, the group threw the dice for the world to witness another compilation of wonderful tracks created by the SEVENTEEN members spread over 7 songs. The album itself has been predicted to land somewhere in the Billboard 200’s top 15.

Billboard Japan has released its own statistics on the fame of the album and thereby the group in a new update. According to this, SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ has topped the Billboard Japan's Hot Albums chart for this week. At the same time, it has also taken up the No.1 spot on the Billboard Japan Top Albums Sales chart. This goes on to stand as another testament to the group’s latest knockout album.

SEVENTEEN also raced to the top of the Billboard Japan Artist 100 chart following their rise in popularity with the album’s release. What’s more is their standing on Japan's Oricon Chart Daily Album Ranking where they have stayed at the No.1 position for four consecutive days.

‘Attacca’ also grabbed the top rankings on multiple Korean music sites like Bugs, Melon, and Genie apart from acing the Japanese music sites Line Music, Recochoku and Rakuten Music.

SEVENTEEN recently announced their online concert 'POWER OF LOVE' which will be held on November 14 and November 21 at 5 PM KST (1:30 PM IST) and can be tuned into through a live broadcast. The tickets for the same will be available at Weverse Shop on October 29.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN & Lim Young Woong confirm their attendance at The 2021 Asia Artist Awards

What is your favourite track from ‘Attacca’? Let us know below.