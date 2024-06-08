The brand reputation ranking for boy groups in June 2024 has been released and SEVENTEEN ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

SEVENTEEN takes the first spot in boy group brand reputation ranking 2024

On June 8, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for June 2024, and SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a total of 4,574,712 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and will be headlining the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

The second spot is taken by none other than K-pop giants BTS, despite being on hiatus. The members of the group are currently enlisted in the South Korean army to fulfill their mandatory military duty. They received a total of 4,094,611 points, marking a significant jump of 68.64 percent since May. The reason for their recent popularity is the ongoing Festa, which is a two-week celebration to commemorate the group’s 11th anniversary.

TWS, the rookie boy group, takes the third spot with a total of 2,448,845 points. The fourth spot is grabbed by ATEEZ, with a total of 2,257,777. And Stray Kids rounds up the list in fifth place with a total of 1,746,829 points.

By collecting big data from May 8 to June 8, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of boy group brand reputation rankings for June 2024

SEVENTEEN BTS TWS ATEEZ Stray Kids ASTRO ZEROBASEONE ENHYPEN THE BOYZ EXO SHINee TREASURE Super Junior MONSTA X BOYNEXTDOOR 2PM VIXX BTOB WINNER Wanna One TVXQ INFINITE TXT RIIZE ONEUS HIGHLIGHT ONF FTISLAND GOT7 PENTAGON

