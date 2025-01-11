SEVENTEEN takes top spot in boy group brand reputation rankings forJanuary; BTS and BIGBANG closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for boy groups in January 2025 has been released and SEVENTEEN ends up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists from December 11, 2024 to January 11, 2025.

On January 11, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for January 2025, and SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a total of 8,366,546 points, making a 37.02 percent jump. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO.

Moreover, they became the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. The group also managed to headline the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

BTS took the second spot with a total of 6,856,676 points and saw a massive jump of 51.24 percent in January 2025. All the members except Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military and will be discharged around 2025. Jin recently released his first solo album Happy and J-Hope has announced his first-ever solo tour HOPE ON THE STAGE.

The third spot is taken by BIGBANG with a total of 4,442,349 POINTS. BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

NCT takes the fourth spot with a total of 4,247,847 points and Stray Kids rounds up the list in fifth place with 3,696,264 points.

Check out TOP 10 list

