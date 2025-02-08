SEVENTEEN takes top spot on boy group brand reputation rankings for February; BTS, Stray Kids closely follow

The February 2025 brand reputation rankings for boy groups have been unveiled, with SEVENTEEN securing the top spot. Considered one of South Korea’s most prestigious rankings, it highlights the celebrities who have dominated the industry. The list is based entirely on numerical data and statistical analysis, reflecting various activities by artists between January 8, 2025, and February 8, 2025.

On February 8, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, GP Korea, reported the list of boy group brand reputation rankings for February 2025, with SEVENTEEN taking the top spot with a total of 5,418,828 points. They have managed to rank No. 1 in both months of 2025. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, along with the music video for the title track MAESTRO.

Moreover, they became the first K-pop group to headline the Glastonbury Festival in 2024. The group also headlined the Lollapalooza Festival in Germany, which took place on September 7 and 8, 2024.

BTS has also maintained its position at the second spot with a total of 5,188,423 points. All the members except Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military and will be discharged around 2025. Jin recently released his first solo album, Happy and J-Hope has announced his first-ever solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

The third spot is taken by the fourth-gen K-pop group Stray Kids with a total of 2,628,900 points. BIGBANG dropped one spot from last month, landing in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,531,841, while TWS secured fifth position with a score of 2,455,079.

Advertisement

Check out the top 30 February boy band brand reputation list below: