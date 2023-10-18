SEVENTEEN teases colorful and bright title track God of Music from SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN; Watch

On October 17, SEVENTEEN unveiled their highlight medley which gave an insight to how the album would sound. The video spanning for a little over four minutes, showed off the group’s versatility well. With their wide vocal range and strong rap, the idols are all set to make a comeback this October. The music was accompanied by colorful visuals which added to the feel of the songs’ snippets.

SEVENTEEN drops highlight medley of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN including God Of Music

SEVENTEEN are all geared up for their upcoming release SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23. They unveiled their highlight medley video which was brightly colored both visually and musically. The video revealed a very fun and vibrant mood of God Of Music. In a very true and original SEVENTEEN fashion, the song gives off a joyous vibe reminiscent of their previous work like Left and Right, Homerun and Very Nice. Their latest title track would be different from their recent main tracks like Super and FML.

The first track, SOS which features Marshmello is a snappy song with catchy beats and was accompanied by a video which has more of a nighttime vibe with neon lights and fireworks.

Other tracks included in SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

The album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN includes 8 songs in total. Diamond Days is the third track in the album and is a mix of amazing high notes and electronic dance music. The next track, Back 2 Back has a refreshing synth sound and is sung by the performance team of the group. Rap team’s Monster has an extremely groovy feel and it would be hard for anyone to not move to it. The song has a fun and mischievous vibe that’ll make the heads bop for sure. Just like its name, the vocal team’s Yawn is a soothing song with sweeping instrumentals and enchanting vocals. The 7th track Headliner is a perfect end with a youthful and reminiscent touch. The album also includes the instrumental version of God Of Music.

