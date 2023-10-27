SEVENTEEN to hold session at UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris becoming the first K-pop act to do so

SEVENTEEN will be holding a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum which will be held in Paris. They came out with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN along with the music video for the title track, God Of Music. They have been setting new records for themselves with their latest release.

SEVENTEEN to hold session at UNESCO Youth Forum

The UNESCO Youth Forum will be held in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. The K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN will be holding their very own session at this forum. This will make them the first K-pop artists to hold their very own session at the UNESCO Youth Forum. Not only will they be giving a speech, but they will also be showcasing their amazing performance and influencing the audience and youth. Their act will last for an hour in total. The session will advocate the importance of education and solidarity amongst youth which will ultimately lead to a better future for our planet. They will also be talking about sustainable development.

PLEDIS Entertainment stated that SEVENTEEN will be holding a session at the 12th UNESCO Youth Forum which will be held in Paris at the UNESCO headquarters on November 14, 7 pm (according to Paris time). PLEDIS Entertainment also signed a three-way contract with UNESCO and UNESCO's Korean Committee (KNCU) in 2022 August to spread the message of education for all through their global campaign Going Together.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

On October 23, SEVENTEEN released their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN along with the music video for God Of Music. The album is a fun and light-hearted piece with 8 tracks in total. Track No. 1, SOS also features Marshmello. With their new album, the group also shattered their previous sales record. The group consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Leader S.Coups will be sitting out of activities as his health recovers.

