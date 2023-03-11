SEVENTEEN to make their group comeback in THIS month? PLEDIS releases official statement

On March 11th, Pledis Entertainment said, “SEVENTEEN will release a new album in April.” SEVENTEEN is holding their 7th fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in Carat Land' from March 10th to the 12th. Simultaneously on and off-line. An official hinted, "The members are preparing for the fan meeting and working on the album together."

This time, the album will be filled with music that SEVENTEEN participated in. It is expected to return with a song with a spring atmosphere. In July of last year, SEVENTEEN released their 4th regular repackage album 'Sector 17'. Despite being a repackage album, it sold 1,126,104 copies in the first week. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will hold their Japanese fan meeting 'Love' at Kyocera Dome Osaka on May 17-18 and Tokyo Dome on May 27-28. It is the first time to hold a fan meeting at a dome stadium in Japan.

SEVENTEEN waged an advanced psychological warfare to find the mafia in their own content 'Going Seventeen'. On March 8, SEVENTEEN posted 'EP.66 Don't Lie #1' of 'GOING SEVENTEEN'. 'Don't Lie' is the most popular episode of 'Going SEVENTEEN’, with a fresh concept combining a mafia game and a treasure hunt, plus SEVENTEEN’s irreplaceable sense of entertainment. On this day's broadcast, SEVENTEEN, who left the picnic, played the game 'Don't Lie'. Jeonghan, who was revealed to be a 'doctor' in last week's episode, confused everyone from the start, and Hoshi asked for help by revealing that he was a 'thief' to Vernon, who were looking for treasure together. 'Thief' is a newly added character in 'Don't Lie', and can steal the money of the person he wants when night falls.

After the first game ended, SEVENTEEN gathered together and began to guess who the mafia was based on their experience in the previous mafia game. The members unanimously pointed out Mingyu as the mafia during an exciting high-level psychological warfare, suspicious of each other. As night falls, the mafia has executed one of the 'citizens', and it turns out that the 'police' whose job is to search for the mafia is Seungkwan. After the day dawned again, the 'citizen' and 'thief' Hoshi died, raising questions about the second mafia game to be played in the next episode.

