SEVENTEEN to perform at 2025 Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival in Mexico in April; Know details

SEVENTEEN will be taking over the stage at the 2025 Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival in Mexico in April. The group made a comeback On October 14 with their 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS and title track Love, Money, Fame featuring DJ Khaled. The group also kicked off their concerts earlier this October. With their latest release, they have been setting new records for themselves.

On October 29, it was confirmed that SEVENTEEN will be performing at the Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival in Mexico in April 2025. The K-pop megastars will be joining Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, Charli XCX, Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, The Chainsmokers, and more for the event. The three-day music festival is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 6 and SEVENTEEN will be performing on the first day.

Jeonghan enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this October and hence was not involved with the promotion of the album. Additionally, Jun also did not participate in the promotions due to work commitments.

SEVENTEEN kicked off their RIGHT HERE world tour starting October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. The event was also live-streamed for the global audience.

The group performed at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 and set the stage on fire with their energetic performances to some of their biggest hits like Super, Cheers and more. They also performed some of their classics like Very Nice.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

ALSO READ: 'Not linked': Malaysia's health ministry denies condemning BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT feat Bruno Mars; asks to trust only official channels