SEVENTEEN to re-release 8 past albums including 17 CARAT, Going Seventeen, TEEN, AGE, and more

SEVENTEEN has announced the re-printing and sale of the group’s past albums right from their debut days. According to the notice shared by the group’s agency on June 7, 4 mini-albums, 2 studio albums, 1 repackage album, and 1 special album, totalling 8 records will be re-released by the group. Details below.

SEVENTEEN Album Re-release Announcement

The boy group will be dropping the following 8 albums that have been out-of-print. They shared an announcement alongside a video running over the records’ title track music videos, showcasing the growth of SEVENTEEN since their debut year 2015.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN’s out-of-print official albums will be re-released on Monday, June 26.

SEVENTEEN 1st Mini Album “17 CARAT”

SEVENTEEN 2nd Mini Album “BOYS BE” (HIDE Ver. / SEEK Ver.)

SEVENTEEN 1ST ALBUM [FIRST “LOVE & LETTER”] (LOVE Ver. / LETTER Ver.)

SEVENTEEN Love&Letter Repackage Album

SEVENTEEN 3rd Mini Album “Going Seventeen” (Make A Wish Ver. / Make It Happen Ver. / Make The Seventeen Ver.)

SEVENTEEN 4th Mini Album “Al1” (Alone Ver. / Al1 Ver. / All Ver.)

SEVENTEEN 2ND ALBUM “TEEN, AGE” (WHITE Ver. / GREEN Ver. / ORANGE Ver. / RS Ver.)

SEVENTEEN SPECIAL ALBUM “DIRECTOR’S CUT” (PLOT Ver. / SUNSET Ver.)

[Pre-orders begin]

5 PM, Wednesday June 7, 2023 (KST) ~

[Album release]

11 AM, Monday June 26, 2023 (KST)

We look forward to the continued love and support from all CARATs.

Thank you.”

SEVENTEEN re-release video compilation

The video brings together the tracks ‘Adore U’, ‘Mansae’, ‘Pretty U’, ‘Very Nice (Aju Nice)’, ‘Boom Boom’, ‘Don't Wanna Cry’, ‘Clap’, and ‘THANKS’, with little snippets from all eight music videos. The announcement also incudes a collage of the albums that will so be re-released.

About SEVENTEEN

The group comprising thirteen members namely, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino debuted with the mini-album ‘17 CARAT’ introducing the group and their fandom, Carats. Since then, their latest release has been their 10th mini-album ‘FML’ with double title tracks ‘Super’ and ‘F*ck My Life’ which dropped on 24 April 2023 becoming the most pre-ordered K-pop album in history at the time of its release with 4.64 million pre-orders.

