SEVENTEEN to release mini-album as full group at end of October; Agency confirms

SEVENTEEN is reported to make their October comeback by releasing their 11th mini-album. Soon after, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that it was true, SEVENTEEN is planning to release it towards the end of October. The agency said exact dates for the same will be announced once the album reaches its final stages of preparation. S.Coups and Seungkwan will also be participating in the comeback activities.

SEVENTEEN to make their comeback in late October

Their 11th mini-album is in the final stages of preparation, exact dates for the release will be out soon. S.Coups, who had halted his activities because of an ACL injury, is said to be participating in the upcoming comeback. He underwent surgery for his injury. Seungkwan too will be participating in the comeback activities. He had taken a break from all his idol activities for a while due to his health. He will also be onboard the SEVENTEEN ship to promote their upcoming activities. It will be a full-group comeback since April 2023 when they released FML, their 10th mini album. Recently SEVENTEEN shared an exchange with New Kids On The Block on X (formerly Twitter) leaving netizens curious about a possible collaboration.

SEVENTEEN made new records

SEVENTEEN became the first act in the history of music to sell 10 million physical album copies in a single calendar year 2023. They crossed 10 million followers on Spotify. FML, their 10th mini-album helped solidify their existing position as global artists in the industry. FML was released in April 2023 with Super and F*ck My Life as two lead singles from the album. FML was the second most pre-ordered album in South Korean history with 4.64 million pre-orders. Later on, its combined sales of all versions revealed it to surpass 6.2 million copies, making it the first album by a K-pop artist to achieve this feat. Expectations are high from SEVENTEEN about what kind of stage and music the group will show in the upcoming comeback.

