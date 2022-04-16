SEVENTEEN tops iTunes charts in multiple countries with first English single ‘Darl+ing’

On April 15 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), 13-membered boy group SEVENTEEN dropped their first-ever English-language single ‘Darl+ing’. As of 8 am KST (4:30 am IST) the following day, ‘Darl+ing’ has already hit number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 34 different regions including the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Egypt, and more, proving that the track is an instant hit!

The track also entered the Top 10 in at least 46 different regions. Further, SEVENTEEN’s ‘Darl+ing’ has also charted at number 1 on multiple Japanese real-time music charts, like Line Music and mo-mu. The digital single is a pre-release track from SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album, scheduled to drop in May.

‘Darl+ing’ contains a story that SEVENTEEN wishes to tell CARATs all around the globe, expressed in the group’s unique way. The song expresses the meaning that 'we become perfect only when we are us'. Impressively, ‘Darl+ing’ has been created by SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, who is the group’s Vocal Team leader as well as producer, working alongside singer/producer Byeong Eun.

Meanwhile, ‘Darl+ing’ is available on Apple Music with Dolby Atmos supported spatial sound. The collaboration is a way for SEVENTEEN to allow global fans to experience their music in a more original and creative way. Similarly, the group’s upcoming May release will also be available on the platform.

Congratulations to SEVENTEEN for the successful release of ‘Darl+ing’!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin tops boy group member brand reputation rankings; Top 10 for April inside