SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL concert: Tomorrow’s Lee Soo Hyuk, Vagabond’s Lee Seung Gi send love and support

On July 22, Lee Soo Hyuk and Lee Seung Gi shared pictures on their Instagram story, sending love and support to their friends in SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, The8 and Joshua during their concert in Seoul called SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL. Lee Soo Hyuk and Hoshi are known to be close friends and are often seen hanging out on their off days while Lee Seung Gi became friends with SEVENTEEN members during variety shows!

SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL:

SEVENTEEN held 'SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL' in Seoul on the evening of July 22nd. Yesterday (21st) and today (22nd) were two days of concerts. SEVENTEEN's concert in Seoul came around 13 months after the third world visit 'SEVENTEEN WORLD Visit [BE THE SUN]' held in June last year. There were a total of 34,000 seats available for the two performances of "SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL," which sold out immediately. SEVENTEEN started off the show with the title track Super from their tenth mini album FML. Then, at that point, they played out the song 'DONQUIXOTE' from their fourth album 'Face the Sun'. The show site was loaded up with red light and caused a terrific atmosphere. Moreover, SEVENTEEN showed a brilliant performance of the title track 'Clap' of the second album 'TEEN, AGE', and the crowd cheered uproariously.

SEVENTEEN’s surprise announcement:

Toward the end of the show, SEVENTEEN out of the blue uncovered plans for a comeback in October, getting energetic cheers. One of SEVENTEEN's producing members, Woozi, said that the new album was made well. He felt a lot of pressure about the new song because of hits like Super but it was a foolish thought because it worked out for him, showing his confidence in the new song. 'Follow' is another SEVENTEEN visit following the third world tour 'BE THE SUN', which was presented last year, and was held at the same venue on the subsequent day following the earlier day. The tour is titled Follow contains the message that SEVENTEEN, who turned into the sun through their previous album, is progressing to a more brilliant and more extensive put and in light of SEVENTEEN's one of a kind positive qualities, they will join with Carat and TEAM SVT to push ahead together.

