SEVENTEEN transforms into charming and suave individuals in the ‘ATTACCA’ concept teaser

SEVENTEEN released the concept trailer video for their ninth mini album 'Attacca', which will be released on October 22, on September 28th, making the hearts of fans around the world flutter. The concept trailer video, titled 'Rush of Love', signified their transformation from boys to men in a sleek and suave way.

Each member took up an activity that signalled their journey to becoming men and leaving behind their ‘boyhood’. Even the word ‘attacca’, which is an Italian word used in traditional music as a term for beginning a musical piece without pause, indicates the swift transformation from their childhood to adulthood. SEVENTEEN's 9th mini album 'Attacca' is the third form of love in the 2021 “Power of 'Love'” project.

In particular, SEVENTEEN surpassed 1.41 million domestic and overseas pre-orders in just one day with their ninth mini-album 'Attacca', proving their strong global fandom power, and foretelling another million-seller status and career high. Many people are paying attention to the music and performance that SEVENTEEN, who are already writing their own best record, will show even more so with their 9th mini album.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN first entered the US Billboard 200 with their 8th mini album 'Your Choice' at #15 on the US Billboard's main album chart, and took the top spot on the 'Top Album Sales', 'Top Current Album Sales', and 'World Album' charts. It swept domestic and international charts such as, and solidified its position as a 'global K-pop powerhouse'.

