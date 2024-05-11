SEVENTEEN, TWS take top spots in May boy group brand reputation rankings; NCT follows

SEVENTEEN has secured the top position in the May rankings, with TWS and NCT following closely in second and third place, respectively. The rankings were released by The Korean Business Research Institute for male idol groups this month. These rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, utilizing big data collected from April 11 to May 11.

Top 5 boy group brand reputation rankings of May

SEVENTEEN maintained its position at the top of the list this month, boasting a brand reputation index of 5,046,444, which signifies a notable 21.92 percent increase in its score since April. In SEVENTEEN's keyword analysis, prominent phrases included CARAT, Billboard, and Oricon, while their top related terms encompassed record, surpass, and prove. Additionally, the group's positivity-negativity analysis revealed an impressive score of 92.58 percent positive reactions.

TWS ascended to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,178,053, indicating a remarkable 76.30 percent surge in their score since the previous month. In April, TWS secured the fourth position with a score of 2,369,830.

Meanwhile, NCT clinched the third spot for May with a brand reputation index of 2,792,964. In April, NCT narrowly missed the top spot, coming in at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,034,320, indicating a notable 43.69 percent increase in their score since March.

EXO secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,609,545, reflecting a substantial 65.08 percent increase in their score since the previous month. In April, as one of the top boy groups of the 3rd generation, EXO was ranked in the 8th spot. And now, in May, they witnessed a significant leap in their ranking.

BTS held onto their fifth-place position with a brand reputation index of 2,427,988, signaling a 17.52 percent increase in their score since April. In April, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,065,997, marking a 13.15 percent increase in their score since March. Despite all seven members being enlisted in the military, BTS has maintained its leading spot in brand reputation rankings, underscoring its enduring popularity.

Top 30 of May boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN TWS NCT EXO BTS THE BOYZ Super Junior SHINee Stray Kids ASTRO ENHYPEN BOYNEXTDOOR ZEROBASEONE RIIZE HIGHLIGHT ATEEZ TREASURE TXT BTOB MONSTA X INFINITE ONF VIXX WINNER 2PM TVXQ Wanna One PENTAGON Shinhwa Block B

