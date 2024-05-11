SEVENTEEN, TWS take top spots in May boy group brand reputation rankings; NCT follows

SEVENTEEN has taken first spot in May boy group brand reputation rankings. Groups TWS and NCT fall in second and third spot respectively. Read on to know the top 30.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on May 11, 2024  |  12:54 PM IST |  8.4K
S.Coups, Shinyu (Image Credits-Pledis Entertainment), Taeyong (Image Credits- SM Entertainment)
S.Coups, Shinyu (Image Credits-Pledis Entertainment), Taeyong (Image Credits- SM Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • SEVENTEEN has topped May boy group brand reputation rankings followed by TWS in the 2nd spot
  • Third is NCT, fourth EXO and fifth spot is taken by BTS

SEVENTEEN has secured the top position in the May rankings, with TWS and NCT following closely in second and third place, respectively. The rankings were released by The Korean Business Research Institute for male idol groups this month. These rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, utilizing big data collected from April 11 to May 11.

Top 5 boy group brand reputation rankings of May

SEVENTEEN maintained its position at the top of the list this month, boasting a brand reputation index of 5,046,444, which signifies a notable 21.92 percent increase in its score since April. In SEVENTEEN's keyword analysis, prominent phrases included CARAT, Billboard, and Oricon, while their top related terms encompassed record, surpass, and prove. Additionally, the group's positivity-negativity analysis revealed an impressive score of 92.58 percent positive reactions.


TWS ascended to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,178,053, indicating a remarkable 76.30 percent surge in their score since the previous month. In April, TWS secured the fourth position with a score of 2,369,830.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Meanwhile, NCT clinched the third spot for May with a brand reputation index of 2,792,964. In April, NCT narrowly missed the top spot, coming in at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,034,320, indicating a notable 43.69 percent increase in their score since March.

Advertisement

EXO secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,609,545, reflecting a substantial 65.08 percent increase in their score since the previous month. In April, as one of the top boy groups of the 3rd generation, EXO was ranked in the 8th spot. And now, in May, they witnessed a significant leap in their ranking.


BTS held onto their fifth-place position with a brand reputation index of 2,427,988, signaling a 17.52 percent increase in their score since April. In April, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,065,997, marking a 13.15 percent increase in their score since March. Despite all seven members being enlisted in the military, BTS has maintained its leading spot in brand reputation rankings, underscoring its enduring popularity.


Top 30 of May boy group brand reputation rankings 

  1. SEVENTEEN
  2. TWS
  3. NCT
  4. EXO
  5. BTS
  6. THE BOYZ
  7. Super Junior
  8. SHINee
  9. Stray Kids
  10. ASTRO
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. BOYNEXTDOOR
  13. ZEROBASEONE
  14. RIIZE
  15. HIGHLIGHT
  16. ATEEZ
  17. TREASURE
  18. TXT
  19. BTOB
  20. MONSTA X
  21. INFINITE
  22. ONF
  23. VIXX
  24. WINNER
  25. 2PM
  26. TVXQ
  27. Wanna One
  28. PENTAGON
  29. Shinhwa
  30. Block B

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM hits No1 on iTunes charts in 82 regions with Come back to me from solo album Right Place, Wrong Person

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
Advertisement

Latest Articles