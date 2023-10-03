SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127: K-pop comebacks and debuts for October 2023

In October 2023, SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, and more K-pop idols and groups are scheduled to make a comeback while some are all set to make their debuts. SEVENTEEN will be back with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. MAMAMOO's Wheein would be making her first comeback with her new agency. After their hits like Nxde and Queencard, (G)I-DLE will be back with their next album too.

October 2

Girls’ World

October 3

CNBLUE (JP)

Track: Synchronize

Album: PLEASURES (to be released on October 25)

October 4

NewJeans

Track: GODS (League of Legends Worlds 2023 Anthem)

ONF

Album: LOVE EFFECT

EPEX

Album: Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2. ‘Can We Surrender?

Super Junior’s YESUNG

Album: Unfading Sense

JINI

Pre-release Track MV

Album: An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove (to be released on October 11)

October 5

82MAJOR

Pre-release MV: Sure Thing

Track: First Class (to be released on October 11)

Album: ON(to be released on October 11)

POW

Track 4 MV Release

Album: Favorite (to be released on October 11)

October 6

NCT127

Album: Fact Check

IVE

Track: Off the Record

Track: Baddie (to be released on October 13)

Album: I’VE MINE (to be released on October 13)

(G)I-DLE

Track: I Want That

Album: HEAT

aespa

Track: Zoom Zoom (OST for Japanese animation Series BEYBLADE X)

October 9

JUST B

Album: ÷ NANUGI

Lim Young Woong

October 10

BOBBY (iKON)

Album: ROBERT

Track: f

AIMERS (JP)

Album: Bubbling



October 11

Xdinary Heroes

Album: Livelock

LIGHTSUM

Album: Honey or Spice

Advertisement

EVOLution (tripleS)

October 12

Wheein (MAMAMOO)

Album: IN the mood

Rothy

Album: Something Casual

October 13

TXT

Album: The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

October 17

E’LAST

Album: iDENTIFICATION

SUNMI

Album: 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑

YOUNITE

Album: 빛 : BIT Part.2

October 18

CHUU

Album: Howl

KINGDOM

Album: History Of Kingdom : PartVII. Jahan

YOUNG POSSE

Track: MACARONI CHEESE

Album: MACARONI CHEESE

QWER

Album: Harmony from Discord

ITZY (JP)

Album: RINGO

October 19

Balming Tiger

Album: January Never Dies

October 23

SEVENTEEN

Album: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Billlie

Track: DANG! (hocus pocus)

Album: side-B : memoirs of echo unseen

October 27

B.I

Pre-release track: Loved

TBA

Queenz Eye

Jay Chang

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's album teaser kicks off SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN with fun and festive vibes