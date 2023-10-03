SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127: K-pop comebacks and debuts for October 2023
SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127 and more of our favorite K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in October 2023. Check the list!
In October 2023, SEVENTEEN, TXT, NewJeans, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, (G)I-DLE, NCT 127, and more K-pop idols and groups are scheduled to make a comeback while some are all set to make their debuts. SEVENTEEN will be back with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. MAMAMOO's Wheein would be making her first comeback with her new agency. After their hits like Nxde and Queencard, (G)I-DLE will be back with their next album too.
October 2
Girls’ World
October 3
CNBLUE (JP)
Track: Synchronize
Album: PLEASURES (to be released on October 25)
October 4
NewJeans
Track: GODS (League of Legends Worlds 2023 Anthem)
ONF
Album: LOVE EFFECT
EPEX
Album: Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 2. ‘Can We Surrender?
Super Junior’s YESUNG
Album: Unfading Sense
JINI
Pre-release Track MV
Album: An Iron Hand In A Velvet Glove (to be released on October 11)
October 5
82MAJOR
Pre-release MV: Sure Thing
Track: First Class (to be released on October 11)
Album: ON(to be released on October 11)
POW
Track 4 MV Release
Album: Favorite (to be released on October 11)
October 6
NCT127
Album: Fact Check
IVE
Track: Off the Record
Track: Baddie (to be released on October 13)
Album: I’VE MINE (to be released on October 13)
(G)I-DLE
Track: I Want That
Album: HEAT
aespa
Track: Zoom Zoom (OST for Japanese animation Series BEYBLADE X)
October 9
JUST B
Album: ÷ NANUGI
Lim Young Woong
October 10
BOBBY (iKON)
Album: ROBERT
Track: f
AIMERS (JP)
Album: Bubbling
October 11
Xdinary Heroes
Album: Livelock
LIGHTSUM
Album: Honey or Spice
EVOLution (tripleS)
October 12
Wheein (MAMAMOO)
Album: IN the mood
Rothy
Album: Something Casual
October 13
TXT
Album: The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
October 17
E’LAST
Album: iDENTIFICATION
SUNMI
Album: 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑
YOUNITE
Album: 빛 : BIT Part.2
October 18
CHUU
Album: Howl
KINGDOM
Album: History Of Kingdom : PartVII. Jahan
YOUNG POSSE
Track: MACARONI CHEESE
Album: MACARONI CHEESE
QWER
Album: Harmony from Discord
ITZY (JP)
Album: RINGO
October 19
Balming Tiger
Album: January Never Dies
October 23
SEVENTEEN
Album: SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
Billlie
Track: DANG! (hocus pocus)
Album: side-B : memoirs of echo unseen
October 27
B.I
Pre-release track: Loved
TBA
Queenz Eye
Jay Chang
