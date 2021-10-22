SEVENTEEN unleashes their ‘Attacca’ in new music video for ‘Rock With You’

“I want to give you everything” say the thirteen boys clad in chic black riding traffic lights and atop grandiose stages. SEVENTEEN has come back with its ninth mini-album ‘Attacca’ on October 22 released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) with seven tracks, led by an upbeat number ‘Rock With You’. The boy group unlocks another era with a refreshing release in line with their concept.

The music video for the same was dropped as it opened up with striking visuals over melodious lyrics. Our favourite line from the song would be “Even if the world is ending I wanna ride with you”, where once again SEVENTEEN’s heartfelt emotions are brought to the front in lines that are honest and so true to their nature of ride or die.

The music video itself encompasses the stories of young boys as they express love in different forms through various walks of life. Excellent cinematography is once again showcased through angles that highlight SEVENTEEN’s aesthetics. Choreography maestros, the boys break into synchronised moves like second nature.

With no hard hitting rap one would expect the song to fall slow, but SEVENTEEN maintains the high tension with beats light and vocals shining bright all at once. Another powerful comeback and this time the boys of SEVENTEEN have us grooving to the foot taps and marvelling at their soft voices. Check out the music video below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ surpasses 1.4 million pre order sales within one day

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.