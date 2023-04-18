SEVENTEEN unveils hidden double title track called Super in the latest tracklist for upcoming album FML

The double title song of SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album 'FML' has been unveiled.

FML:

On April 18th, SEVENTEEN uploaded the 2nd track list along with the hidden title motion poster for the 10th mini album 'FML', which will be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on April 24th, on the official social media handles, revealing the double title song 'Super' for the first time.

Tracklist:

The second track list is getting a hot response in the form of featuring the double title track titled 'Super', which had been hidden as the clouds cleared. SEVENTEEN's song 'F*ck My Life', a song with straightforward and frank complaints, stands out. Through 'Super', a song that expresses the ever-evolving SEVENTEEN with the same energy as 'Super', the group presents music of contrasting colors and unprecedented performances. It is poised to fascinate music fans around the world once again. Through 'FML', SEVENTEEN understands the conflicts and wanderings of youth from a healthy yet positive perspective, comforts and hopes, saying 'Let's fight together and overcome it instead of being pessimistic and frustrated by ourselves' rather than being buried in endless negative thoughts even in bad situations. The 10th mini album exceeded 4 million domestic and international pre-orders and broke SEVENTEEN’s own record for album pre-orders, foreshadowing a career high early on and establishing itself as an absolute powerhouse in K-pop.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

SEVENTEEN held an offline event called 'SEVENTEEN Street' at Some Sevit in Seocho-gu, Seoul from April 8th to the 16th. This event was attended by 150,000 people, which is the highest number of visitors to Some Sevit. 'SEVENTEEN Street', held ahead of the release of SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML', is a super carat rod, a super-large cheering rod sculpture, Seventeen history where you can enjoy SEVENTEEN’s footsteps and growth, along with your own playlist, message wall, and photo booth, Bridge of Support, photo zone, event zone, etc., decorated with special spaces unique to SEVENTEEN.

