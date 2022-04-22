SEVENTEEN unveils teaser poster and title for the upcoming 4th full album releasing on THIS date

On April 22nd, SEVENTEEN posted a teaser image on the official social media handles and announced that they would make a comeback with the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) on May 27th.

The teaser image contains the album name and release date along with various objects suggesting the concept of the 4th regular album, such as stairs, ropes, the sun, maps, and structures. As various speculations about what the objects mean, people are curious about the story SEVENTEEN will tell with their 4th regular album.

SEVENTEEN announced the start of a new story with the digital single 'Darling' (Darl+ing), which was released on April 15th. This year, they want to take a step closer to their fans as more sincere artists by expressing their inner stories that they have not been able to easily confide in so far.

'Darling' hit domestic and foreign music charts at the same time as its release, and is receiving great love. The song topped the top 10 in 46 countries/regions, including No. 1 in 34 countries/regions including Singapore, the Philippines, Egypt, and Indonesia, on the overseas iTunes song charts, and also topped the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart.

At the same time, 'Darling' rose to the top of Line Music and mu-mo on major Japanese music sites, and took first place on Line Music, not only on the real-time chart, but also on the daily and weekly charts.

