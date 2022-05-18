SEVENTEEN unveils tracklist for the upcoming album ‘Face The Sun’; REVEALS title track

According to Pledis Entertainment on May 18th, SEVENTEEN uploaded the tracklist of their 4th studio album 'Face the Sun', which will be released on May 27th. The title song 'HOT', along with B-side tracks like 'DON QUIXOTE', 'March', 'Domino', 'Shadow', the pre-released English track 'Darling', 'Sing', 'IF you leave me', and 'Ash', making a total 9 tracks.

In particular, the title song 'Hot' is a song that combines the hip-hop genre with the western guitar sound. It shows a strong will to face the scorching sun head-on, courageously go out on its own path, and ultimately become the 'sun'.

In this new album, SEVENTEEN also revealed the aspect of being a 'self-produced idols'. Vocal team leader and music producer Woozi participated in the overall work of the song. Members S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, and Dino also participated in composing and writing lyrics for the songs on the album.

In other news, SEVENTEEN will hold their third world tour 'BE THE SUN', which will tour 12 cities around the world, starting with the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from May 25th to June 26th. Pledis Entertainment announced on May 17th. SEVENTEEN's world tour will be the first in 2 years and 4 months since 'ODE TO YOU' in 2019.

Following Seoul, SEVENTEENwill meet Carats in 12 cities in North America, including Vancouver, Seattle, Auckland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, and Washington DC. After that, the Asian arena tour and the Japanese dome tour from November to December will continue to visit fans around the world.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN will release the highlight medley of their 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' on May 23rd.

