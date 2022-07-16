SEVENTEEN: Which member are you like the most?

Boy band SEVENTEEN was formed under PLEDIS Entertainment and debuted on May 26, 2015, with their extended play ‘17 Carat’. This debut was impressively successful and became the longest charting K-pop album of the year in the United States. Considered a ‘self-producing’ group, SEVENTEEN have often been referred to as ‘Performance Kings’.

The group comprises thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group is divided into three units, hip hop, vocal, and performance, which perform together as one. Thirteen members plus three units, who perform as one, make up SEVENTEEN.

With thirteen members, SEVENTEEN presents an interesting mix of different personalities, with each member having their own clear sense of individuality and uniqueness. Which member do you feel like you are the most alike?

Take part in our poll and share with us, below:

