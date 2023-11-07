SEVENTEEN's agency PLEDIS Entertainment confirms debut of new boy group in 2024

PLEDIS Entertainment, a subsidiary under HYBE and home to one of the most loved K-pop groups SEVENTEEN, will soon have more artists under its wing. The agency will debut its first boy group in over nine years since 2015. SEVENTEEN is a 13-member K-pop boy group that has garnered huge popularity and a loyal fan base through their work as K-pop idols.

PLEDIS Entertainment confirms new K-pop boy group debut

The South Korean news portal JTBC, reported that PLEDIS Entertainment is gearing up for the debut of its newest boy group slated for early January 2024. They also shared that all preparations for the debut have also been completed. Unlike SEVENTEEN which is a multi-member self-producing K-pop group, this time they plan to introduce a five or six-member K-pop group which will also have foreign members.

In response to the report, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the news by saying that it is true they are working on the debut of a new PLEDIS boy group in the first quarter of 2024. They also added that additional details regarding their debut are yet to be determined and further information will be provided at a later date. They asked for continued interest and support for the new K-pop group.

PLEDIS Entertainment was founded in 2007 by Han Sung Soo. It houses actress Nana, NU'EST member Hwang Min Hyun, Baekho, SEVENTEEN, and formis_9. In 2020, HYBE acquired majority shares in the agency but it continues to act as an independent label. The artists of the label are collectively called Happy Pledis.

HYBE's active K-pop artists currently

HYBE is a multinational entertainment company, established in 2005 as Big Hit Entertainment and renamed to its current name in 2021. It is home to many K-pop artists under its various subsidiaries which include BIGHIT MUSIC, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, Belift Lab, KOZ Entertainment, and ADOR. They together form the HYBE Labels. It has BTS and their solo contracts, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Soloist Lee Hyun, ENHYPEN, I'LL-IT, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Zico, Dvwn and BOYNEXTDOOR.

