SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment's upcoming boy group’s PHOTOS leaked; know rumored debut lineup

PLEDIS Entertainment’s upcoming boy group, yet to be named, gained significant attention online on November 21 when rumors about the possible members did the rounds online. The label has officially announced the debut of this new group in January 2024, creating high expectations. Notably, SEVENTEEN was the last boy group introduced by PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015. Anticipated to consist of 5-6 members, the group is likely to include members from different countries.

Leaked images of PLEDIS Entertainment’s upcoming boy group

The viral post showcased leaked photos supposedly capturing the members during the filming of their debut music video in Belgium. These images suggest that the upcoming boy group will consist of six members aged between 16 and 20. One of the rumored members is believed to be Hanzhen, a Chinese trainee who is speculated to have joined the agency last year and is currently a student at Hanlim Multi Art School in Seoul.

Another alleged member is said to be Han Jihoon, a former Trainee A associated with YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and BIGHIT MUSIC. Netizens also discovered that PLEDIS Entertainment has recently submitted a trademark application for the name VORTEXMIRACLE, which is speculated to be the name of the anticipated boy group.

Confirmation of new boy group’s debut following SEVENTEEN

JTBC announced on November 7 that PLEDIS Entertainment is set to launch a new boy group in early January next year, with all preparations for their official debut already concluded. The group is expected to comprise five to six members, including individuals from overseas.

PLEDIS Entertainment responded to the report, confirming, “We are indeed preparing for the debut of a new boy group in the first quarter of 2024.” They also stated that additional details about the debut are still pending and will be disclosed later, urging continued interest from the public.

