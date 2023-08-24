SEVENTEEN’s agency updates on S.COUPS’ post surgery recovery and future schedule; full statement inside

SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS had undergone surgery due to an injury in his left knee recently. On August 24, PLEDIS, the agency of the boy group released a detailed statement regarding the plans for his recovery and rehabilitation after the surgery. They also informed about the Super Singer's future plans and what methods he will take to maintain his health in the future.

PLEDIS' statement

"Hello, This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to update you on the progression of the medical treatment for SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS. On August 10, S.COUPS sustained a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the left knee during a content shoot. After receiving the necessary pre-surgery medical treatment as recommended by the medical staff, he underwent surgery to restore his ACL and anterolateral ligament on Monday, the 21st. The surgery was a success, and S.COUPS was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning, the 24th, and has been resting since. S.COUPS will be focusing solely on recovery and rehabilitation for the foreseeable future per recommendation from the medical team. To expedite his recovery, S.COUPS will be wearing a leg brace and use crutches and a wheelchair. Once the surgical site is healed, he will undergo physical therapy so that he can return in full health to his fans. Once the medical team confirms the stable recovery of the surgical area, S.COUPS plans to participate in the second-half schedule with flexibility and within reasonable limits. We ask for your kind understanding. We will do our best to support S.COUPS in recovering his health, placing his recovery as the top priority. Thank you."

Advertisement

S.COUPS' recent activities

On August 21, the leader of the HYBE LABELS' group SEVENTEEN updated fans about his left knee surgery through an online community post. He greeted fans good morning in the early hours of the and later in the night he revealed that the surgery went well, keeping the message light he said, "The surgery went well… I'm going to eat jokbal and bossam right after my fast ends. I'm so hungry right now!!!!!". The next day he spoke about the pain he had revealing it hurt more than he had thought. Fans are wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping that he will return to good health.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS suffers torn ACL injury on left knee; To be on hiatus until further notice