SEVENTEEN's album teaser kicks off SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN with fun and festive vibes

On October 1, SEVENTEEN released their teaser for their upcoming album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The animated teaser has a lighthearted and energetic feel about it. Previously, they had unveiled their short promotional clips SEVENTEEN Right Here! in which white carnation balloons were seen floating all over Seoul, Tokyo, New York, and Beijing.

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN: OPENING CEREMONY released

After the success of their previous album FML which was released on April 24 of this year, SEVENTEEN is all set to make a comeback with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group has managed to increase anticipation around its release through its colorful and vibrant promotional art and videos. On October 1, the group released their animated teaser SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN: OPENING CEREMONY. The 1 minute 30 seconds long animated teaser is vivid and eye-catching. The video opens in an open space and slowly converts into a festival with a concert stage at the front. It also features elements like fireworks, streamers, and balloons from SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’s album art. The group consisting of 13 members, namely, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino will make their comeback on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST which is 2:30 p.m. IST.

Details of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

The international group will be making a return after 6 months with their next album. Fans’ expectations are high as this new era of SEVENTEEN strives to unite everyone from different backgrounds and cultures. The album would be available in three versions. First is the AM 5:26 version which is Seventeen’s debut date. Next is the PM 2:14 version which signifies CARAT’s birthday. Lastly, there is the PM 10:23 version which represents the latest album’s release date. The overall tone of the promotions has been vibrant and fun-loving. The bright and colorful art indicates an exciting album.

Their 10th mini album FML was quite a feat for the group. Not only did it put SEVENTEEN on the list of Billboard 200 at the 2nd spot but it also broke sales record with more than 3.9 million sales within 24 hours of its release.

