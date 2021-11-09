SEVENTEEN's 'Attacca' makes THESE records on Billboard & Oricon music charts

On November 9, SEVENTEEN's new mini-album has entered the latest Billboard 200 chart for the week ending on November 13. This is the second consecutive week that 'Attacca' landed on Billboard 200. Also, SEVENTEEN topped the Japan Oricon Weekly Album Rankings. This now makes it the group’s fifth time taking first place for the ranking chart.

SEVENTEEN's ninth mini-album 'Attacca' first entered the Billboard chart in the week ending on November 6. At the time, the album debuted at number 13, the highest position of the group on the tally to date. This marks a new record for SEVENTEEN on Billboard 200. This past June, the group's eighth mini-album 'Your Choice' only spent one week on the chart. Not just that, SEVENTEEN has proved its album power once again as they topped the Japan Oricon Weekly Album Rankings. After winning first place for the weekly ranking for November 1, they have come in first place once again after two weeks.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN announce their online concert 'POWER OF LOVE' which will be streamed live on November 14 and November 21 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). Ticket reservations for the online event will be made available through Weverse Shop, on October 29 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST). Coming approximately ten months after their previous concert, 'POWER OF LOVE' will take on the theme of 'Love', and SEVENTEEN will be performing their recent tracks.

