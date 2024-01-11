SEVENTEEN's brother group TWS raises anticipation for debut with quirky teaser stills

SEVENTEEN's agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, introduced their forthcoming boy group, TWS. Earlier, they released the logo teaser, revealing the name of the group. Their debut is much anticipated, as TWS would be the agency's first group since SEVENTEEN. The label also announced the debut date of the group.

TWS to make debut in January

On January 11, PLEDIS Entertainment released teaser photos from the debut album of their upcoming boy group TWS. The first mini album titled Sparkling Blue is scheduled to release on January 22 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. They will be PLEDIS Entertainment's first group since the launch of SEVENTEEN.

On December 22, the official social media accounts for the group were also launched. The members include Youngjae, Jihoon, Shinyu, Kyungmin, Dohoon and Hanjin. Anticipation runs high as their seniors, SEVENTEEN, have set a benchmark for themselves in the K-pop industry and in 2023 even won the award for the Album of the Year at Mnet Asia Music Awards.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN dropped their new reality show Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN on January 5. The group and producer, Na Young Seok, enjoy their time as they explore Italy together.

SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23 along with the music video for the title track, God of Music. They set new sales records for themselves with their latest release. FML was released earlier this year, along with the music video for their title track, Super.

The group also held a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum, which took place in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. They were the first K-pop act to hold their own session at this forum. Not only did they give a speech but they also performed and their entire act lasted for an hour. SEVENTEEN advocated the importance of education and the oneness of youth.

