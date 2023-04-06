SEVENTEEN’s BSS’ 1st Single Album SECOND WIND certifies Double Platinum for crossing 500,000 album sales

On April 6, SEVENTEEN’s BSS has officially been certified Double Platinum as the latest single album SECOND WIND surpasses 500,000 album sales on Circle Chart. The first single 'Second Wind' by special unit Boo Seok Soon, which was released last month and topped major domestic music charts, sold more than 760,000 copies. , and is solidifying their position as the limitless 'K-pop absolute powerhouse'.

The steady increase in sales of existing albums is a so-called 'backward spillover' in which the new fandom is interested in past albums, while the expansion of the fandom is solidified as the overwhelming inflow of new fandoms is added to the established fandom. This is evidence of a spillover phenomenon. Members Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan), Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung), and Dokyeom (Lee Seokmin) are members of SEVENTEEN, the 3rd generation K-pop group, but they claim to be a 4th generation idol group that debuted in March 2018 with the digital single ‘Unstoppable’. This is why he calls the other members of SEVENTEEN ‘sunbaenim’. However, Boo Seok Soon broke through the unfamiliarity of this parallel universe and settled down in reality with her first single 'SECOND WIND', released last month after about 5 years. As the masterpiece movie 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022), which swept the '95th Academy Awards' on the 13th (Korean time) proves, the assumption (or fact) that another self lives in numerous worlds, gives a sense of relief, and it is BSS who skillfully shows it in the K-pop

According to data released by Circle Chart, SEVENTEEN’s 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' released in May last year was released in the first quarter of this year (January 1st - March 20th). It sold 390,000 copies. The album gained explosive popularity from the time it was released. It became a 'double million seller' (more than 2 million copies sold) in the first week with 2,067,769 copies sold in the first week (record sales for one week after release). It is also an album that entered the Billboard 200, the main album chart of the Billboard, at No. 7, SEVENTEEN's own highest ranking, and has been on the chart for 7 consecutive weeks. The regular 4th repackage album 'Sector 17', released in July of last year, sold more than 100,000 copies, and the 9th mini album 'Attacca' sold more than 200,000 copies. SEVENTEEN's popularity is so hot that over 10 copies have been sold.

