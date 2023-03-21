SEVENTEEN’s BSS’ Fighting joins BTS’ Butter and more that spent over 1000 hours on Top 10 for MelOn

On March 21, SEVENTEEN’s BSS earned a new achievement as ‘Fighting’ spent over 1000 hours on Top 10 for MelOn Top100. It comes at no.5 while 1 to 4 has BTS’ Butter, Permission To Dance, My Universe, BIGBANG’s Still Life and Baekhyun’s Candy.

Boo Seok Soon also has a worldview. Members Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan), Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung) and Dokyeom (Lee Seokmin) are members of SEVENTEEN, the 3rd generation K-pop group, but they claim to be a 4th generation idol group that debuted in March 2018 with the digital single ‘Unstoppable’. This is why they hilariously call the other members of SEVENTEEN ‘Sunbaenim’. However, Boo Seok Soon broke through the unfamiliarity of this parallel universe and settled down in reality with their first single 'Second Wind', released last month after about 5 years. Above all, Boo Seok Soon's charm lies in their power to embrace her sorrowful everyday life with wit and raise it to the positive. That's why this song is enjoying explosive popularity among office workers.It's been over a month since its release on the 6th of last month, but it's keeping the top 5 on Melon's 'Top 100', the largest music platform in Korea. One office worker confesses that he only listens to this song from the moment he wakes up until he goes to sleep.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

SEVENTEEN held the '2023 Seventeen' at KSPO Dome in Seoul for three days from March 10 to 12. The 7th fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in Carat Land' was held and another memory was made with Carats (fandom name) for 4 hours. In this 'Carat Land', which was conducted offline and online live streaming simultaneously, SEVENTEEN kicked off the fan meeting with the stage of 'Pretty', followed by the stage of 'My My'. SEVENTEEN cheered the fans by announcing the surprise comeback news, "We, SEVENTEEN, will make a comeback in April. We need to be confident to come out. We will make April happy with this album that is really confident and cool."

