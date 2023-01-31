SEVENTEEN’s BSS, GOT7’s JAY B, TRI.BE and more: February 2023 K-Pop Comebacks and Debuts Schedule

February has some amazing K-Pop comebacks and debuts that will have us grooving like SEVENTEEN’s BSS, GOT7’s JAY B, TRI.BE, THE BOYZ, TNX and more. On January 30th, BSS announced on their official social media handles that singers Lee Young Ji and Peder Elias will participate as featured artists in the first single album 'Second Wind', which will be released on February 6. 'Second Wind' is a word that means a second breath or new vitality that allows you to continue doing the work that made you tired.

Previously, JAY B has returned with the second EP 'Be Yourself', which contains freedom. This album contains a sincere message to express oneself freely rather than being conscious of others' gaze. In particular, JB was named in the credits for all songs, including the lyrics for the title song ‘go UP.’ The title song 'go UP' is a funk pop genre song that combines New Jack Swing's orchestration hit sound with the funk genre. It contains a message to find true freedom beyond the expectations of others.

TNX released the track list of their second mini-album 'Love Never Dies' through their official social media handles. This album includes the double title tracks 'I Need U' and 'Love or Die', as well as 'Love Never Dies' and 'Wasn't Ready', 'Slingshot', and 'Short ver.' Attention is also focused on the participation of a large number of famous domestic and foreign producers.Mike Daily, an American producer who worked with pop singers Chris Brown and Lady Gaga, and Nick Lee, a new producer who worked with Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, who have recently received attention from Billboard, participated in the production.

February 1:

Epik High

Album: <Strawberry>

Jeong Mi Ae

Title Track: Don’t worry

February 2:

TAEYEON

Title Track: “혼자서 걸어요(Nights Into Days)”

Sonny Zero, hevel & DASU

Album: Places We Knew EP

February 6:

BSS (SEVENTEEN Sub-unit)

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Second Wind’

February 11:

M.O.M (MSG Wannabe)

February 13:

KEY (SHINee)

Title Track: “Killer”

Album: The 2nd Album Repackage “Killer”

tripleS

Album: 1st Album ‘ASSEMBLE’

February 14:

TRI.BE

Album: 2nd MINI ALBUM [W.A.Y]

LIMELIGHT (Debut)

Title Track: “HONESTLY”

Album: Debut EP “LOVE & HAPPINESS”

February 15:

JAY B (GOT7)

Album: Special CD [Seasonal Hiatus]

TNX

February 20:

THE BOYZ

Album: The 8th Mini Album “BE AWAKE”

TBA:

STAYC

ALSO READ: VICTON’s Han Seung Woo thanks fans for waiting for him as he completes military service

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which comeback are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below.