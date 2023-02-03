SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit are a hilarious trio in the first MV teaser for new comeback featuring Lee Young Ji

SEVENTEEN's special unit Boo Seok Soon (Seungkwan, Dokyeom and Hoshi) spread positive energy through the music video teaser video for the title song of the new album. On February 3rd, Boo Seok Soon or BSS posted a music video teaser video for the title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' of the first single album 'SECOND WIND', which will be released on February 6th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), on SEVENTEEN's official social media handles.

In the teaser video, part of the sound source of the title song stands out with cool drum sounds on top of a cheerful funk rhythm, and Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi draw attention with their three-person charms and 'fighting'. In addition to music producers Woozi and Byeong Gyeok, SEVENTEEN’s members S.Coups and Hoshi were named in the composition of ‘Fighting’ (Feat. Lee Young Ji), and all members Boo Seok Soon participated in the lyrics, adding to the anticipation. Boo Seok Soon unravels the situations and thoughts that anyone in modern life can experience in everyday life with honest and witty lyrics.

'SECOND WIND' is a 'Daily Playlist' that makes use of the atmosphere and feeling of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it is an album that listeners can be responsible for from start to finish of the day as well as during exercise that requires vitality. It consists of a total of three songs, including the title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)', 'LUNCH', and 'Listen to it at 7 (Feat. Peder Elias)'.

Special teaser:

Previously, Boo Seok Soon posted a highlight medley video of their first single album 'SECOND WIND'. The highlight medley video was composed in the form of a running app, and Boo Seok Soon became a 'running crew' who achieved goals together and supported each other's movements. They run together in daily life that requires endurance, perseverance, and passion as if they were completing a run, and inspire 'fighting' so that they can achieve the goal they set without getting tired.