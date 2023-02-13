SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit makes history on Hanteo music chart with first single album SECOND WIND

Recently, SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit finally made their comeback with SECOND WIND and have already broken the record for highest 1st week album sales by any sub-unit in history! They sold over 610,000 copies in one week.

The album consisting of the hilarious yet encouraging track FIGHTING feat Lee Young Ji has become a viral success with the amazing challenge created by the unit, which they have done with many K-Pop idols including TWICE’s Momo and Jihyo. Previously, Seungkwan went viral for retelling an embarrassing tale involving Momo and this time they brought it back in the best way as they danced to the song. Momo’s dog Boo also made a surprise appearance, inciting laughter from all the fans!

They have also done the challenge with multiple 4th Gen K-Pop groups as well as labelmates such as NewJeans , LE SSERAFIM, Baekho, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and more! The fans began calling BSS unit the ‘father of Manchae!’ an ongoing nickname for LE SSERAFIM ’s maknae Eunchae as the members are seen being sweet and lovely towards the junior artist.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS’ other achievements:

According to the latest chart released by Japan's Oricon on February 7, Boo Seok-soon's first single album 'SECOND WIND' took first place in the Oricon Daily Singles Ranking (as of February 6). The title song 'FIGHTING (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' and b-side songs 'LUNCH' and '7 PM (Feat. Peder Elias)' topped the real-time charts on major Japanese music sites such as Line Music, AWA, and more. 'SECOND WIND' sold 478,679 copies on the first day of release alone based on the album sales statistics site Hanteo Chart, setting a record for K-pop artist unit Initial Chodong (album sales for a week based on the release date) topping the list on the first day of release.

'SECOND WIND' is an album that listeners can be responsible for from the beginning of the day to the end of the day as well as the exercise time that requires vitality. Boo Seok Soon transforms into a 'cheering squad' that constantly gives laughter and vitality by our side, giving positive energy to fans around the world.

