SEVENTEEN’s BSS unveils exciting collaborations for new album featuring Lee Young Ji and Peder Elias

On January 30th, BSS announced on their official social media handles that singers Lee Young Ji and Peder Elias will participate as featured artists in the first single album 'Second Wind', which will be released on February 6. 'Second Wind' is a word that means a second breath or new vitality that allows you to continue doing the work that made you tired.

Elias received great love for his 'Loving You Girl', released on May 21, and recently appeared in 'National Song Contest' and became a hot topic. Lee Young Ji has been active since winning High School Rapper 3, and won the championship on Show Me the Money 11, which aired in October last year. You can check which songs Lee Young Ji and Elias each featured in through the tracklist for 'Second Wind', which will be released at 12AM KST (8:30 PM IST, January 31) on February 1st. In addition, the additional content 'GOING BSS' will be released at 6:00 PM.

SEVENTEEN’s In The Soop 2:

'In the Soop SEVENTEEN Season 2', which contains SEVENTEEN's complete relaxation, will be broadcast for the first time on the general programming channel JTBC at 6:40 PM KST on January 29th. In the previously released teaser video, the members who visited the second forest village exclusively for SEVENTEEN were depicted. 'In the Soop SEVENTEEN' is an entertainment reality program of HYBE that shows Seventeen's self-reliant and isolated trip in a house in a forest where there are few people, putting aside the splendid appearance on stage for a while.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS:

On January 28th, BSS posted the official photo of the first single album 'SECOND WIND'. With this, all the official photos of 'SECOND WIND' have been released. In the official photo, Boo Seok Soon radiated a three-color charm with a unique suit styling on the athletics track. Along with this, Boo Seok Soon, who has completed all preparations for a comeback, such as preparing for a run from the starting point, was also included in the official photo.

