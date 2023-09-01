SEVENTEEN’s collaboration with New Kids on the Block for Dirty Dancing remix is out; Listen to it now

SEVENTEEN, along with New Kids on the Block, has released their joint collaboration remix of 2008’s Dirty Dancing. On August 31, the famous American band New Kids on the Block dropped a new video teasing their collaboration with SEVENTEEN, which was released earlier today, on September 1.

Dirty Dancing (feat. Joshua, DK & Dino of SEVENTEEN) (Dem Jointz Remix) is out

The brand-new remix of Dirty Dancing features SEVENTEEN members Joshua, DK, and Dino singing alongside New Kids On The Block, with the globally renowned producer Dem Jointz adding some spicy flair. The original song was released by New Kids on the Block in 2008. The full remix version is now available for streaming worldwide. SEVENTEEN's agency Pledis Entertainment has asked SEVENTEEN's fandom CARATs to shower lots of love on the new collaborative remix between the two boy bands

Listen to SEVENTEEN's collaboration with New Kids On The Block and Dem Jointz in this fiery new remix of Dirty Dancing that will leave you dancing along.

In the meantime, SEVENTEEN will kick off their 5-city dome tour, Follow to Japan, from September through December of this year. Simultaneously, the group is expected to release their 11th mini-album in October.

SEVENTEEN’s other collaborations

SEVENTEEN members had previously collaborated with numerous other artists to realise versatile songs throughout their career. One of those wold be Anne-Marie.

On August 26, 2022 at 1PM KST, SEVENTEEN released a new collaborative version of their latest track, _WORLD, featuring the renowned singer Anne-Marie and featuring new English lyrics for the song. You can check out the official lyric video below:

On February 6 2023, at 6 PM KST, SEVENTEEN's subunit, BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, made their return with their first single album, SECOND WIND, along with the release of the music video for the title track.

SEVENTEEN members Woozi, Hoshi, S.Coups, DK, and Seungkwan, along with Bumzu, Lee Young Ji, and Park Ki Tae, collaborated in writing Fighting, an uptempo song with an exciting funk rhythm. Fighting is a refreshing track that honestly portrays the challenges faced by those living in the modern era. You can watch the music video here:

On February 23, 2023 PLEDIS released a special video featuring SEVENTEEN's BSS unit performing the b-side track 7 PM, featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias. The video received much love for its beautiful music and the calming scene of the dinner party, showcasing the harmonious performance by the BSS members and Peder Elias. You can watch the music video here.

In 2016, SEVENTEEN's Junghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan collaborated with Yoon Jong Shin on a Valentine's Day ballad titled Chocolate. The song conveys a sweet and exciting confession of love to someone special.

