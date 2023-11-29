SEVENTEEN’s Dino and Mingyu take internet by storm with their close embrace in Wait challenge

SEVENTEEN's Dino has brought a special challenge for his fans to promote his solo mixtape Wait, along with his groupmate Mingyu, and fans can’t keep calm over their bromance in the challenge video.

On November 27, Dino revealed his much-awaited music video for his latest song, "Wait, marking his solo debut. Dino’s groupmate Mingyu came in support of the maknae (the group’s youngest member) by featuring in the Wait challenge on Instagram. At the beginning of the video, CARATS (SEVENTEEN’s fandom name) witnessed the chemistry between Dino and Mingyu as the former was seen caressing the latter before grooving to the peppy beats. At this particular moment, fans were left in awe of the duo, and the comment section was flooded with compliments.

Here is a glimpse of the Wait Challenge:

Fans react to the duo’s bromance on social media

The Wait Challenge video is drawing the attention of K-netizens, earning millions of views already. Most of the comments relate to the skinship moments between Dino and Mingyu, and users have shrieked with joy by sharing their desire to be in place of either of the K-pop idols to experience the moment.

Dino’s new mixtape,Wait ,is a high-energy track blended with Dino’s vocals as he breaks into a dynamic dance performance on the streets in the music video.

Take a look at the official music video for Dino’s Wait:

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

The group comprises 13 members, namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The reason why the group is called SEVENTEEN is because it is divided into 3 groups: 13 members + 3 units + 1 group. The K-pop group has gained international fame with back-to-back hits including Don’t Wanna Cry, Pretty U, Clap, and more.

This year, SEVENTEEN released their mini album FML in April and their 11th EP, titled SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, in October. The group embarked on a tour called Follow in the summer, and it will continue in early 2024 with stops in Asia. Recently, the group also clinched the Worldwide Fans Icon Award at the MAMA Awards 2023 on November 28.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Dino says 'Don't tell me wait' unleashing charisma in music video for solo mixtape Wait; WATCH