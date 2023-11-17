SEVENTEEN’s Dino announces solo mixtape Wait; teases first glimpse

Dino, SEVENTEEN’s youngest member, recently made an exciting announcement by revealing plans for his solo mixtape titled Wait. The talented artist has offered fans a sneak peek into this highly anticipated release with a captivating teaser, building anticipation for what promises to be an incredible musical journey. This marks a significant step for Dino as he ventures into the realm of solo projects, showcasing his individual artistry and creativity to the delight of his dedicated fanbase.

SEVENTEEN's Dino unveils teaser for upcoming mixtape Wait

In a thrilling announcement on November 17 at midnight KST, PLEDIS Entertainment sent waves through the SEVENTEEN fanbase by confirming the release of Dino's inaugural solo mixtape, titled Wait, slated for later this month.

The highly anticipated news arrived hand-in-hand with the revelation of Dino's first teaser image for Wait, generating immense excitement among fans worldwide. Scheduled for release on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST, this debut mixtape promises a unique and distinct showcase of Dino's individual artistry and musical style.

Dino's venture into the solo realm signifies a remarkable milestone in his career within the esteemed K-pop group, SEVENTEEN. As anticipation mounts, fans eagerly await the drop of Wait, expecting nothing short of an extraordinary musical journey.

This upcoming release not only reflects Dino's creative evolution but also amplifies SEVENTEEN's diverse range of talents, further solidifying their individual strengths within the group.

SEVENTEEN script history at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

SEVENTEEN seized the spotlight at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum on November 15, starting at 12 am IST, by delivering a compelling message of solidarity and optimism alongside a captivating performance on their hit tracks, _World, Darl+ing (English ver.), Headliner, God of Music, and Together (English ver.). This historic event marked a milestone as a K-pop group held its dedicated session at UNESCO in Paris, for the first time. Despite the geographical separation, the group's leader, S.Coups, who is still recovering from a knee injury, and their global fanbase, CARATs, rallied together to cheer on the members during this significant moment.

K-media reports suggest that the UNESCO Headquarters experienced its largest audience ever gathered to commemorate this momentous event.

