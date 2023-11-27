SEVENTEEN's Dino says 'Don't tell me wait' unleashing charisma in music video for solo mixtape Wait; WATCH

Dino, the youngest member of SEVENTEEN, recently unveiled his highly anticipated debut music video for his inaugural mixtape titled Wait. The mesmerizing visuals showcase Dino's charismatic performance as he dances at a crossroad, exuding charm and an electric energy that captivates the audience.

The long-awaited moment has arrived for SEVENTEEN fans as Dino, one of the group's members, has unveiled his highly anticipated solo mixtape. On November 27, at 6 p.m. KST, Dino introduced his inaugural solo mixtape titled Wait, accompanied by a mesmerizing music video that delighted audiences.

What sets this release apart is Dino's direct involvement in writing and composing Wait. The track itself is a fusion of genres, seamlessly blending jazz elements with glitch, resulting in a distinctive and innovative sound. Throughout the song, Dino's vocals take center stage, showcasing a pristine quality that effortlessly transitions between tender moments and assertive deliveries, reflecting both gentle and resolute charms.

The accompanying music video adds another layer to the experience, offering a visual narrative that perfectly complements the song's essence. Dino's performance in the video is impressive, demonstrating his dynamic artistry as he dances with precision and charisma, conveying the emotions embedded within Wait.

This solo endeavor signifies a significant milestone for Dino, highlighting not only his musical abilities but also his creative vision and versatility as an artist. The release of "Wait" marks a departure from the collective identity of SEVENTEEN, allowing Dino to carve out his artistic space and present a distinct musical narrative to the audience.

Check out the official music video for Dino's title track from his solo mixtape Wait, here:

As fans eagerly immerse themselves in the riveting blend of jazz and glitch, Dino's solo debut proves to be a promising start to his solo journey, leaving audiences anticipating more innovative and evocative creations from the talented artist in the future.

Let’s Go Together Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN is slated to release on January 5, 2024

SEVENTEEN scored their own Youth Over Flowers series after expressing their desire for the same on The Game Caterers 2 set. Then Hoshi's accidental spoiler during a live session hinted at the show, Let's go together on NANA TOUR with Seventeen, later confirmed by producer Na Young Seok. This playful reveal sparked excitement, and the highly anticipated variety show is now scheduled to premiere on January 5, 2024. Fans eagerly await the chance to join SEVENTEEN on their NANA TOUR adventure.

