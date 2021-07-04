SEVENTEEN'S DK is the latest member from group to join Instagram; Surpasses 85,000 followers in first 30 mins

Another Seventeen member is officially on Instagram! Read on to find out.

CARATs, we have some good news for you! On July 4, Pledis Entertainment announced on SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter page that DK had launched his own Instagram account. As his first post, DK uploaded photos of himself from the set of SEVENTEEN’s “Not Alone” music video. He wrote, “Congratulations” with the hashtag “dk_is_dokyeom.” His official Instagram handle is called - dk_is_dokyeom.

Not just that, DK surpassed 85,000 followers in the first half-hour, his account already is receiving comments from fans all over the world expressing both their love and excitement. DK is the 8th member of the group to launch his own Instagram account. The other members who have their own Instagram accounts are S.Coups (sound_of_coups), Woozi (woozi_universefactory), Vernon (chwenotchew), Joshua Hong (joshuahong951230), Mingyu (min9yu_k), The8 (xuminghao_o) and Seungkwan (pledis_boos).

You can check out DK's official Instagram account below:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s DK, BTOB’s Eunkwang, and JYJ’s Junsu are featured in the reprise of the musical ‘Xcalibur’. DK is seen with a determined mindset and hopeful eyes amidst the other two actors who show anguish. All of the cast portrays Arthur in their own unique ways and storylines to show different phases of his life. The musical ‘Xcalibur’ will be performed at BlueSquare from August 17 to November 7 of 2021.

Credits :SEVENTEEN DK Instagram

