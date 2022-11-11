SEVENTEEN’s DK, MAMAMOO’s Wheein and more: 7 funniest K-Pop idols to follow when you’re feeling down

1. SEVENTEEN’s DK DK is a South Korean singer-songwriter under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of boy group SEVENTEEN, its vocal team and its special unit BSS. While the rest of the members are just as hilarious, like Seungkwan and Hoshi, DK has a special kind of humor that will always leave you in splits no matter what he does. His imitations, exaggerations and body humor remains evergreen. His positive spirit and wide smile already acts as a happy pill for the group and the fans, but his dedication to make the people around him laugh as well has made him a fan favorite. One can see just how hilarious he is in their variety show ‘Going Seventeen’ and trust us when we say this, it’ll be the best thing one has ever come across.

2. MAMAMOO’s Wheein Wheein is a South Korean singer under The L1ve. She is best known as a member and vocalist of South Korean girl group MAMAMOO. In April 2018, Wheein made her debut as a solo artist with her digital single ‘Easy.’ In September 2019, she released her first single album, ‘Soar’. She is probably one of the most hilarious members of MAMAMOO as she is extremely quick-witted and is always ready to a bit or a prank on someone but the hue of innocence she carries with her, lets her get away with it all. Many times, Solar (group’s leader) is the victim of her pranks but because they have a great relationship, it is always taken in good spirit, leaving the fans rolling on the floor.

3. BTOB’s Eunkwang Eunkwang is a South Korean singer, songwriter, entertainer and musical actor. He is the leader and main vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTOB. Again, the group is filled with jokesters and hilarious people but Eunkwang is someone who goes to any lengths to get a laugh. He is a true entertainer as he doesn’t get embarrassed by anything and slip-ups are a way for him to invite more laughter. One example would be when the group were performing for the first time post COVID-19 and the rules were that the fans cannot shout, just clap. He screamed ‘Scream, actually don’t, just clap’ in the middle of the song and that became one iconic meme.

4. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung Sooyoung is a South Korean singer, actress and songwriter. She was a member of the short-lived Korean-Japanese singing duo Route 0 during 2002 in Japan. After returning to South Korea in 2004, Sooyoung eventually became a member of girl group Girls' Generation in 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Apart from her group's activities, Sooyoung has also starred in various television dramas such as The Third Hospital (2012), Dating Agency: Cyrano (2013), My Spring Days (2014), Squad 38 (2016), Man in the Kitchen (2017–2018), Tell Me What You Saw (2020), and most recently in Run On (2021), So I Married the Anti-fan (2021) and If You Wish Upon Me(2022). From the beginning, she has been unapologetically herself and that made her popular. Her quips and one liners have made her the center of attention. She roasts her members too and they join in, keeping it light and fun.

5. Stray Kids’ HAN HAN was born on September 14, 2000 in Incheon, South Korea. He is the main rapper, lead vocalist and producer of the group Stray Kids. Besides being all-rounder, he is extremely funny and witty. His wit is unmatched as he creates a fun environment in every situation and makes sure the energy of the team is on the up-and-up. His extroverted personality shines through whatever he does.

6. Red Velvet’s Yeri Yeri is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of South Korean girl group Red Velvet. Being the maknae (youngest) of the group gives her a lot of leverage as she gets away with anything she does. Her ‘couldn’t care less’ personality has allowed fans to see her hilarious side. One of the most iconic memes from Red Velvet stars Yeri giving a nonchalant gesture on the sets of ‘Knowing Bros’ and that is on being a funny and confident person!