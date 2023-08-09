SEVENTEEN’s fans demand protection for Joshua as his alleged relationship causes him to receive hate

Recently, many media outlets reported that SEVENTEEN’s vocalist Joshua and an influencer named Mi Young are dating due to the fans noticing the couple items worn by both of them. While neither of the parties have confirmed this information, there has been a lot of chatter amongst CARATs for the past couple of days. It turned into hate when a media outlet shared that someone resembling the influencer was found in the VIP area of a SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL concert that had happened recently. A blurry screenshot was enough to enrage some of the fans.

Why are SEVENTEEN’s fans angry towards Joshua and his alleged girlfriend Mi Young?

After that report went viral, many fans flocked to Twitter and other social media pages to say that they were disappointed towards Joshua since the concert tickets itself were very expensive and they went through to buy them while they assumed that Joshua gave tickets to his rumored girlfriends and her friends in the VIP section of the concert, where they could watch the concert with ease. Some fans even said that the singer should not have invited her to a place where all his fans had come to see and support him, it did not feel right. This caused a mountain of hate and malicious rumors towards him. Many accounts flocked SEVENTEEN’s twitter page and his personal Instagram account to direct hateful comments towards him and mock him for making such a ‘bad decision’.

How are other CARATs responding to the situation?

On the flipside, there were CARATs who supported his decision, whether it was true or not. They began noticing how much hate he was receiving on the timeline and decided to trend hashtags to protect him. They urged PLEDIS to increase security and protect Joshua as he goes about his schedule, in fear that something could happen to him. They even used the hashtags to clean the timeline and give him love and support instead. PLEDIS and HYBE have not yet responded to the situation but the fans are still trying their best to keep him safe.

