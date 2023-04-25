SEVENTEEN’s 'FML' album shatters records, sells over 3.9 million copies on first day of release

South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN made a highly anticipated comeback on April 24 KST, releasing their 10th mini-album titled 'FML'. This album features two title tracks, 'Super' and 'F*ck My Life', both of which have been highly anticipated by fans. The physical album was also made available on the same day, and it quickly surpassed expectations with an unprecedented number of copies sold.

SEVENTEEN sells over 3.9 million copies on day one of release

According to the Hanteo chart, SEVENTEEN’s 'FML' broke records on its first day of release, selling a staggering 3,998,373 copies. This achievement not only marks a significant milestone for the group but also sets a new standard for Korean acts in history.

What makes SEVENTEEN’s achievement even more remarkable is that they broke the record not only for the first-day sales but also for the first-week sales. This is a significant accomplishment as it was achieved on the album's first day of release. Prior to the release of 'FML,' the group's highest-selling album in first-week sales was 'Face The Sun,' which sold around 2 million units within a week of its release.

On the same day, SEVENTEEN also reached a significant milestone by surpassing a total of 17 million copies sold across all their albums on Hanteo. This made them only the second artist to achieve this impressive feat.

FML by SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN’s much-anticipated album 'FML' is now available for worldwide streaming, and it's packed with six incredible tracks that showcase the group's musical versatility and creativity. The album features two highly anticipated title tracks, 'F*ck My Life' and 'Super,' as well as four other songs, 'Fire,' 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U,' 'Dust,' and 'April Shower.'

The album's title track, 'F*ck My Life,' is a dynamic and powerful song that showcases the group's exceptional vocals and powerful rap verses. Meanwhile, 'Super' is an upbeat and energetic track with a catchy chorus and lively instrumentals.

This achievement is a testament to SEVENTEEN’s unwavering popularity and the dedication of their fans. The group's talent, hard work, and unique style have earned them a massive following both in Korea and globally. With this latest release, SEVENETEEN has once again demonstrated their dominance in the Korean music industry and their influence in the international music scene.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ahn Hyo Seop was Kim Sejeong's ultimate chaebeol boyfriend in THIS Business Proposal scene