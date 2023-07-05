SEVENTEEN's FML becomes best selling album in K-pop history with 6.2 million copies

SEVENTEEN sold out over 6.2 million copies of their latest album FML. The group becomes the first artist in K-pop history to achieve this milestone. The group proved once that they are not just King of variety shows but listeners from over the globe resonate with SEVENTEEN's music.

FML sold over 6 million copies

SEVENTEEN released their latest album FML on April 26, 2023. This was the SUPER singers' 10th mini album which recorded over 4.64 million pre-ordered copies. This achievement made them the first K-pop act ever to reach this height of sales surpassing their label-mates BTS' Map Of The Soul:7. On its release SEVENTEEN also held the record for highest first-week sales of an album on the Hanteo charts. On July 4, FML became the best-selling K-pop album of all time with FML, according to YG PLUS, SEVENTEEN's album distributors. By becoming the first K-pop artist to sell over 6.2 million copies of one album, SEVENTEEN achieved this in just two months of FML's release.

Other Achievements by FML

SEVENTEEN not only shattered multiple records but also achieved new personal feats by entering Billboard's Top 200 chart at No. 2. FML became the highest-ranking album on Billboard by the group. SEVENTEEN also entered the Billboard's Artist 100 chart at No. 1 and Billboard's Top Album Sales and World Albums charts at No. 1. SEVENTEEN has gracefully risen on charts with their amazing musical abilities. Listeners and fans from all over the world have drizzled their love on SEVENTEEN as their latest album took over everyone's hearts.

About FML

SEVENTEEN's FML consists of double title songs since they debuted in 2015. The first title track is F*ck My Life which speaks to the heart of many anxious people around the world doing their best to survive and taking small steps to find themselves. The second title track is SUPER which is called Son Ogong in Korean that speaks about their success in the K-pop industry paying tribute to SEVENTEEN's team. Three unit songs from different units of SEVENTEEN have been included in the mini album: Fire by the Hip-hop team, I Don't Understand But I Luv U by the performance team, and Dust by the Vocal team. The album closes with a group song called April Shower.

