SEVENTEEN's Hoshi features on EPIK HIGH's new track Screen Time in official teaser release; Watch

EPIK HIGH, the legendary hip-hop trio from South Korea, is releasing a new track called Screen Time. The track features a very special artist from one of the most famous K-pop groups called SEVENTEEN. Hoshi will be featured on the legendary trio's track. EPIK HIGH was formed in 2003 and since then they have upheld the title of being the coolest artist in the industry. If you haven't heard any music from them, you're missing out on some greatest works of art.

EPIK HIGH's Screen Time featuring SEVENTEEN's Hoshi official teaser out

The official teaser for Screen Time has been released by EPIK HIGH. It features SEVENTEEN's Hoshi along with EPIK HIGH's Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. The song will be released on November 1 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

In the official teaser, Hoshi is seen using harmonious vocals and at the same time being amongst a group of people. But he still appears to be on his phone. The song reflects typical EPIK HIGH music style, one that makes them an epic trio. Fans are excited about this unexpected collaboration after all Hoshi went from being their fan to actually being a part of the track.

Previously EPIK HIGH released their first global album called Strawberry in February 2023. It consists of five tracks with Catch being the lead single and featuring MAMAMOO's Hwasa. Celebrating their 20th anniversary as a trio, Tablo explained that they wanted to present sweet and fresh music. Other tracks include Strawberry, Down Bad Freestyle, God's Latte, and On My Way which is a collaboration with GOT7's Jackson Wang.

How did EPIK HIGH and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi collaborate?

Back in 2021, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi went viral for hearing apple pie mistakenly as EPIK HIGH from one of the GOING SEVENTEEN episodes. It caught Tablo's attention and he also shared it on his social media account, Hoshi's excitement made him look cute.

Tablo later mentioned it on the Born Haters radio show and shared that this clip boosted his mood and made him feel funny. SEVENTEEN's Hoshi follows all EPIK HIGH's members on Instagram too. He recently posted about this on his social media handle telling Hoshi about how he thought of featuring him on the track.

