SEVENTEEN's Hoshi gets flustered when asked a girlfriend question in upcoming Running Man episode

SEVENTEEN's BSS unit will be making an appearance for the next episode of the hit variety show Running Man. The new teaser released showed a glimpse of what the chaotic trio will go through in the episode. At one moment Hoshi is seen getting all nervous about a question that was directed to him by the show's crew and it involved words like dating and girlfriend, which idols keep a distance from.

SEVENTEEN's BSS (BooSeokSoon) unit to appear on Running Man

In an upcoming episode trailer for Running Man, Hoshi of the BSS unit was seen getting caught off guard by a question asked to him. A crew member from Running Man asked Hoshi if he ever had a girlfriend like that. Hoshi on hearing the question seemed all nervous and flustered. Taken aback Hoshi replied, "Never - I don't know" leaving everyone in splits. Many speculated that the reason Hoshi replied this way was because of his idol image. Previously, in an interview, another SEVENTEEN member Woozi had cleverly dodged a similar question about dating. His well-thought reply prompted some fans to conclude that Woozi had undergone apt media training to face such inquiries. The next episode of Running Man scheduled to air on October 22 will see the chaotic trio Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi in attendance.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

SEVENTEEN is preparing for its comeback with a new album called SEVENTEEN HEAVEN. It will be released on October 23 at 6 PM KST. This will be the group's 11th mini-album. Concept photos featuring the group and members as solo have been released for the new album. The tracklist for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN surprises fans with an exciting collaboration with Marshmello. The album has already made a personal record for getting 4,673,069 stock pre-orders. This new figure surpasses their personal best of 4.64 million previously held by the album FML. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will be available in three different versions - the AM 5:26 version (signifying the group's debut date), the PM 2:14 version (signifying CARAT's birthday), and the PM 10:23 version which is the album's latest release date.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN unveils SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN tracklist: Surprise collaboration with Marshmello