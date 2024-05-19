SEVENTEEN's Hoshi leaves members confused with unreleased song on FOLLOW AGAIN tour; reveals track written by Woozi for him

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi surprised everyone including his fellow band members as he sang an unreleased song during their FOLLOW AGAIN tour. Later he revealed that it was a track by Woozi which was made for him. SEVENTEEN made their comeback earlier this April with their album 17 IS RIGHT HERE along with the music video of the title track MAESTRO.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi sings unreleased song by Woozi

During SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN tour, Hoshi left everyone stunned as he proceeded to sing a track which even the members were unaware of. The idol adorably revealed that it was a song created by fellow member Woozi for him. Hoshi is known for his exceptional dance skills and stage presence. The idol has a fun and energetic vibe which captivates the audience. Woozi is not only a vocalist but also the producer of the group who has many writing credits under his belt. Watch the heartwarming moment below.

More about SEVENTEEN

Their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul. With their latest release, SEVENTEEN has once against proved their influence on the K-pop and music industry as their songs entered sever charts.

