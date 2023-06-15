SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi ruins group’s second comeback for 2023 during birthday live, drops exciting update

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN seems to have revealed the comeback month of the group as he went live for his 27th birthday to catch up with Carats. It was not a secret that SEVENTEEN planned to have two comebacks this year but the date or month of the second comeback wasn't disclosed previously.

SEVENTEEN's Comeback in October

Hoshi went live on June 15 to celebrate his 27th birthday with fans and decided to give them a slight surprise. Hoshi said, "Our Coups hyung has effortlessly spoken about the two comebacks this year during the CARATLAND but we haven't said when so it's that kind of situation in October... " He added, "Even if I don't say October you guys will still come to know." The leader of the group S.Coups revealed during the CARATLAND 2023 fan meeting that the group will have two comebacks this year, and the spoiler king Hoshi gave a hint about the next comeback, much to the surprise of his fans.

Release of STAY

On June 15, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi also released a new track to express the emotions he has for his fans called STAY. The song STAY is not just another cover Hoshi did but it's an original song for Carats that sends the message of staying with his fans for a long time. His fans are going crazy over the song's release, another group comeback in October, and cannot wait to have another amazing album.

SEVENTEEN’s FML

The thirteen-member boy group made a comeback on April 24, 2023, and reached a huge milestone with their latest album FML. SEVENTEEN broke the biggest record in K-pop's history by selling over 4.5 million copies of FML, making it the best-selling album in K-pop of all time during the time of its release. The group also reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It does not stop here, as the album FML also helped the group reach No. 1 on Billboard Japan Artist 100. This album is very precious to the fans as it is the first album to have double titles F*ck My Life and Super. From captivating choreographies and performances to heart-touching lyrics that anyone and everyone can sympathize with, SEVENTEEN has served the fans well.